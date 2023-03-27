PBA 3x3 stars banner nat'l team to FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup

Almond Vosotros will lead the way for Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup. FIBA photo.

MANILA -- PBA 3x3 stars led by prolific guard Almond Vosotros will carry the flag for the Philippines in the 2023 FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup, set for March 29 to April 2 in Singapore.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced on Monday night that Vosotros will be joined by Samboy de Leon, Jorey Napoles, and Brandon Bates in Gilas Pilipinas 3x3.

Vosotros and de Leon starred for the TNT squad that won a Grand Slam in the second season of the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo competition. Napoles, meanwhile, played for the Cavitex Braves while Bates suited up for Platinum Karaoke.

Our Gilas 3x3 Men's and Women's lineup for the FIBA Asia Cup 3x3 2023! pic.twitter.com/o7T4MQKktg — SBP (@officialSBPinc) March 27, 2023

Both Vosotros and de Leon were part of last year's national team that reached the semifinals of the 3x3 Asia Cup, along with Joseph Eriobu and Lervin Flores. They finished fourth, falling to China in the bronze medal match.

In the women's division, the veteran crew of Afril Bernardino, Khate Castillo, Clare Castro, and Janine Pontejos will be back in action.

The Philippines failed to advance past the qualifying draw in the 2022 edition of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup. In 2019, the Filipinas -- led by Bernardino, Pontejos, Castro and Jack Animam -- reached the quarterfinals but lost to eventual champions Australia.

The winner of each division will win a berth to a qualifying tournament for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.