Afril Bernardino leads way for PH in FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup

Gilas Pilipinas forward Afril Bernardino. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- Veteran forward Afril Bernardino will be leading the charge for the Philippines when they compete in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2022, set for July 6-10 in Singapore.

Bernardino will be joined by Katrina Guytingco, Camille Clarin, and Khate Castillo, who are also her teammates in the Gilas Pilipinas Women's 5-on-5 squad.

The Filipinas will also have to go through the qualifying draw, where they need to beat Thailand and Jordan in order to advance to the main draw.

Bernardino is a veteran of the 3x3 game, having helped the Philippines win a maiden gold medal in the halfcourt event in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. However, they were unable to defend their title in the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam last May.

Clarin, for her part, is coming off a championship in the UAAP 3x3 women's basketball tournament with the National University Lady Bulldogs.

For Castillo and Guytingco, this will be their debuts in the international 3x3 scene.

The FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup was last held in 2019, with the Gilas Pilipiinas Women's 3x3 placing eighth overall. Representing the Philippines in that tournament were Bernardino, Jack Animam, Clare Castro,. and Janine Pontejos.