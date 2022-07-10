FIBA 3x3: Pinoys settle for fourth place after loss to China

Almond Vosotros and the Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 finished in fourth place in the 2022 FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup. FIBA.basketball

The Philippines absorbed another loss to China to finish in fourth place in the 2022 FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup, Sunday night in Singapore.

Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 struggled to execute against their taller Chinese foes and bowed, 20-18.

It was the second time that the Filipinos had lost to China in the tournament. They also fell to the Chinese team, 21-11, in the group stage but still advanced to the quarterfinals.

This is still the best finish for the Philippine men's team in the continental competition.

China appeared headed for another comfortable triumph, leading 12-8 when Almond Vosotros began to wax hot. The TNT guard netted six straight points to force a 14-all tie, and it was a back-and-forth game from there.

But China was the better team down the stretch, with Zeyi Liu putting them ahead, 18-16, and buckets by Jiayi Zhao giving them control of the game, 20-18.

A last ditch attempt by Vosotros to tie the game misfired.

Though they failed to make the podium, it was still an impressive performance for the Filipinos who battled from the qualifying draw and took down top-seed Mongolia in the quarterfinals.

The Scores:

CHINA 20 -- Liu 9, Zhao Jr 6, Lyu 4, Zhao Jy 1.

PHILIPPINES 18 -- Vosotros 8, Eriobu 5, Flores 3, de Leon 2.