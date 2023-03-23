From the PFF's Facebook page

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) has announced the appointment of former national team skipper Rob Gier as the head coach of the Philippine men’s Under-22 national team for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Gier, a former defender in the Azkals squad, has been an influential figure in the Philippines’ three straight semifinal stints in the AFF Suzuki Cup in 2010, 2012, and 2014.

He represented the Philippines in 66 international appearances and was also part of the team that finished as runners up in the AFC Challenge Cup 2014. He retired from national duty in early 2016.

“I feel extremely proud and honored to be given the opportunity to represent the country again,” said Gier, who holds a UEFA coaching license.

“Being involved in a coaching capacity for the national team has been an ambition of mine ever since I retired from playing so to be given the responsibility of overseeing the SEA Games campaign is something that I am really looking forward to. It’s good to be back.”

Gier had coaching experiences in England, first as head coach of Oxford University women’s football team and as the women’s academy manager of Reading FC.

PFF president Mariano Araneta and general secretary Atty. Edwin Gastanes expressed their confidence in Gier’s ability to lead and mentor the team in the SEA Games.

“We are delighted that former men’s national team player Rob Gier has accepted the role to be the head coach of the Philippine Under-22 national team for the upcoming SEA Games,” said Araneta.

“Having a former national player in Gier to lead our team is a much needed boost as we seek to qualify for the knockout stage of the SEA Games for the first time since 1991.”

Gier is tasked to form and train the best possible squad for the upcoming SEA Games from the current data of eligible Under-22 players, and consider inputs from the PFF Technical Department as well as from the coaching staff and team management of the most recent Under-22 team.

“The talent and potential in this age group is something that we should all be excited about and I am looking forward to helping the players develop into future senior national team players,” added Gier.

“I hope my experiences both on the pitch and, more recently, in a coaching capacity can impact the players and the team in a positive way.”

The Philippine men’s Under-22 national team will begin their preparations for the SEA Games upon Gier’s arrival in the Philippines in early April.

FROM THE ARCHIVES