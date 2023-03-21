Football: Barae Jrondi named new coach of Azkals

MANILA -- The Philippine Football Federation has tapped Qatar-based Barae Jrondi as the new head coach of the Azkals, it was announced on Monday.

Jrondi has been the technical supervisor of football clubs for Qatar's football association for the past three years and owns a UEFA coaching license.

He will join the Azkals during their West Asia training camp, per information released on the national team's official Facebook page.

In a message to the Azkals media team, the former Lusail FC team analyst and Aldafna FC coach expresses his gratitude "for this exciting opportunity."

"It's a big honor and responsibility for myself (and) the staff to take this challenge forward," he added.

While the full terms of the deal was not disclosed, Jrondi signed a multi-year contract with the PFF in a move to "provide stability" for the men's national team.

The Azkals have not had a long-term coach since Thomas Dooley called the shots for the team from 2014-2018. In the past three years alone, Scott Cooper, Stewart Hall, Dooley, and Josep Ferré have been named as head coach of the Azkals.

"Creating a competitive team is the main objective and it requires careful considerations. I am really happy to have the (former) captain Stephan Schröck on the technical staff to get his point of view about players selection to get the right team dynamics," said Jrondi.

RELATED VIDEO: