Football: Scott Cooper steps down as Azkals coach

Former Azkals coach Scott Cooper. File photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- Scott Cooper has stepped down from his post as head coach of the Philippine men's national football team, the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) announced on Sunday morning.

Cooper called the shots for the Philippine Azkals for three years, starting after the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

"We thank coach Scott for sharing his knowledge, time, effort and making great sacrifices to our men’s national team program," said PFF national teams’ committee chairman Dan Palami in a statement.

"We had our share of challenges handling the team and competing during the COVID-19 pandemic. During his time in charge, we were able to secure commitment from players who we believe can help us in achieving our goals," he added.

"We wish coach Scott all the best in his future endeavors."

The PFF said they will announce a new head coach "in the coming days," with the Azkals set to compete in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers from June 8 to 14 in Mongolia.

Cooper expressed his gratitude for his time with the Azkals, saying: "I would like to take the opportunity to wish the Azkals all the best for the future."

"It was a pleasure working with all the staff and players. I would like to take the opportunity to thank Dan Palami for his trust and support and Stephan Schrock and Neil Etheridge for their unwavering support," he added.

