Bren Esports during their match against Echo PH. Bren, the last-seeded team in the MPL - Philippines Season 9, swept Echo PH in their clash on March 19, 2022. MPL - Philippines

MANILA - Last-seeded Bren Esports on Saturday defied odds and swept top-seeded Echo Philippines in their Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League clash on Saturday.

Vincent "Joy Boy" De Guzman made his presence felt in Game 1 with his Chou, picking off Echo's players when it mattered and setting up team fights that gave them the early advantage.

Echo did not crack any of Bren's turrets in Game 1.

Joy Boy earned the MVP recognition in Game 1, behind a 3/4/11 kill-death-assist (KDA) record.

Falling behind in turrets in Game 2, Bren Esports' captain Pheww put up a "Real World Manipulation," with David "Flap" Canon's Esmeralda doubling that with a Falling Star Moon, giving Bren enough leeway to destroy the Luminous Lord and march down Bren's base.

Marco "Super Marco" Stephen's Harith emerged as the MVP in Game 2, behind a 9/2/7 KDA.

Echo will try and bounce back against Omega Esports on Sunday, while Bren will have some time to rest before their game against RSG Philippines on March 25.