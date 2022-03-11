MANILA - A "Deadly Stinger" by Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdesol's Helcurt was all that it took for Onic PH to deal "superteam" Echo Philippines their first loss in Season 9 the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League, via a 2-1 thriller.

Echo PH at the time controlled most of the map, but the Deadly Stinger put out by Onic's surprise draft hero slowed down three of Echo PH's heroes, allowing Onic PH to counter and surge forward for a near-wipeout on the super team's squad, en route to securing the statement league win.

The clutch move lifted Kairi to the MVP honors in the last frame of the match, with a 7/4/8 kill-death-assist record.

It took three intense matches to close out the match.

Game 1 saw Onic PH delay Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno's farming and giving them the early lead. Echo PH later came alive with the help of combos put out by Jankurt Russel "KurTzy" Matira's Yve and Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera's Ruby, disrupting team fights before they could even start.

Further late-game exploits by Benedict "Bennyqt" Gonzales's Phoveus disrupted Onic PH's gameplay in the late-game, causing the Orcas to run riot and mount a comeback to secure Game 1.

Bennyqt's efforts gave him the MVP recognition with a 9/1/10 KDA record.

Onic PH secured early objectives in Game 2, with Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy's surprise Johnson pick wrecking havoc and providing crucial setups in team fights.

His Johnson sniffing out and slamming through KarlTzy's Aulus down the opponent's base was the spark Onic PH needed to close out Game 2 and force out a Game 3.

Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera's Esmeralda, which provided additional crowd control and sustain in team fights against Echo PH emerged as the MVP in Game 2.

Dlarskie said the game was the best he ever played in the MPL, citing the intensity and the dedication between both squads.

"Ako po feel ko ito yung pinaka-feel kong matinong laban eh. 'Yong bakbakan talaga. Sa tagal tagal ko sa MPL 'yon 'yung favorite kong laban," Dlarskie said following the match.

Kairi added: "Parang ano siya eh, ang gandang laban parehong tam binigyan ang lahat. Kumabaga bigay na bigay ng lahat ng player, lahat ng practice nila."

Echo PH will try to bounce back against Nexplay EVOS on Sunday, while Onic PH will try to extend their win streak to 3 against RSG Philippines.