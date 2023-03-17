FEU-Diliman star John Rey Pasaol. UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – In a touching tribute to his head coach Allan Albano, FEU-Diliman star John Rey Pasaol embedded a black stripe on the left shoulder of his jersey in an apparent ode to Albano’s late father who passed away earlier in the year.

Albano could only turn emotional during the post-game press conference after the Baby Tamaraws edged the Adamson Baby Falcons in Game 2, 77-76 and copped the UAAP high school boys’ championship on Friday.

“Nagulat ako, sabi ko, ano ‘yan? Nagulat ako sa kanila. Wala naman akong ganyan para (sa team). Sabi nila, para sa papa ko,” Albano said.

‘‘Yung mga ibang games na wala ako, (that was because) namatay ‘yung papa ko. Wala namang kinalaman ‘yung tatay ko rito, pero sabi ko pagbubutihan ko para makakuha ng medal para sa mga players.”

Before the season began, Pasaol also had a straightforward remark, when he vowed to win the title for FEU.

“‘Yung first presscon ko, sabi ko kay coach Allan, baka ma-pressure siya, kasi sabi ko noon, kukunin namin ‘yung championship,” he recalled.

Pasaol would live up to his promise. The younger brother of former UE Red Warrior Alvin was named to the Mythical 5 with solid numbers of 16.8 points, 4.87 rebounds, 6.13 assists, and 2.53 steals per contest.

In the title-clinching victory, Pasaol tallied 21 points, four rebounds, eight assists, four steals, and the marginal free throws with 28.5 seconds left which gave his side the 77-76 lead.

“Nag-free throws na rin ako sa practice, kasi nga, seryosohin niyo ang free throws, marami nang pinag-champion ‘yan. Kaya ‘yun yung pumasok sa isip ko, kailangan kong i-shoot itong free throws na ito para manalo kami,” Pasaol said.

The Baby Tamaraws had a little help from a perfectly-timed Coaches Challenge called by their coaching staff, when Adamson’s Justine Garcia looked to hit a go-ahead banker that would have given the Baby Falcons a 78-77 lead.

However, subsequent review showed that Garcia was still holding the ball when Adamson’s 14-second shot clock expired, preserving FEU’s slim advantage.

“Pinalangin kong hindi ako mag-mental block,” Albano said of the decision to use the challenge late in the contest.

He also gave credit to both Pasaol and Miranda, whose wholesome gesture might have helped Albano retain his focus towards the end of an exhilarating duel.

“Dinedicate namin itong season na ito, na whatever happens, pagbubutihan ko pa. Nagulat ako, wala akong idea bakit may ganyan. Tinanong ko lang rin sila,” he added.

For Pasaol, the tribute was a way to reciprocate Albano’s trust and guidance, as he capped his high school career in the best possible way.

“Laking pasasalamat ko rin kasi sobrang hirap ng pinagdaanan namin noong offseason. Pinaghandaan talaga namin itong taon na ‘to. Lalo na ako, last game ko na. Kailangan ko ipakita na may ibubuga pa ako, kumbaga,” Pasaol said.

“Sobrang pasasalamat ko kay coach Allan and sa mga coaches na gumabay sa akin, kaya pag-end ng buzzer, sobrang saya, walang masabi.”