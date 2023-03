MANILA -- (UPDATED) Colegio de San Juan de Letran completed a two-game sweep of La Salle Greenhills, 77-61, in the NCAA juniors basketball finals to win the crown on Thursday.

The title victory ended a 22-year drought for the Squires.

Jovel Baliling led Letran in Game 2 with 19 points, highlighted by five treys to go with his four rebounds.

Andy Gemao, meanwhile, was named Finals MVP.

The last time Letran won the crown was when they beat the San Beda Red Cubs in the 2001 finals.