UAAP: LSGH's Coronel, Gagate, Pablo set to join UP

De La Salle Greenhills standout Josh Coronel, Seven Gagate, and Luis Pablo are heading to UP. Photo from Nowhere To Go But UP's Facebook page.

The University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons welcomed to its ranks three of the most sought after high school basketball players in the country.

Team officials on Friday confirmed that La Salle Greenhills (LSGH) standouts Josh Coronel, Seven Gagate, and Luis Pablo have all committed to joining the Diliman squad after graduating from high school.

According to UP Men's Basketball Team (UPMBT) Director for Operations Bo Perasol, the team is excited to work with the trio that capped their high school careers with a trip to the recently concluded National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) juniors finals.

"Their accomplishments on the court are well documented, but what has really impressed us is their character and maturity," said Perasol.

"We feel extremely blessed to have Luis, Josh, and Seven on our team."

Coach Gold Monteverde pointed out that even as rookies, UP's newest players "have the potential to contribute to the team's efforts to remain competitive next season."

"It all boils down to hard work. If all of our rookies take their cue from the veterans and work hard, our team will do well," explained Monteverde.

Coronel, Gagate, and Pablo are all members of the Gilas U-18 national team.

Pablo recently won MVP honors in the NCAA juniors basketball tournament, while big man Gagate joined his teammate in the league's Mythical Five. Coronel sat out last season due to an ACL injury.

The three players join a Maroons team that is fresh off its third straight finals appearance, a program known for a miraculous turnaround that transformed the team from cellar dweller to championship contender in less than five years. In UAAP Season 84, the Fighting Maroons won its first title since 1986.

UPMBT Team Manager Atty. Agaton Uvero said that "we want to sustain the progress we have made, and establish a culture of excellence focused not just on the success of the team, but the development and growth of our players."

Aside from the LSGH trio, UP earlier secured the commitment of high flier Francis "LeBron" Lopez.

The four rookies will bolster a team composed of seasoned veterans who have UAAP finals experience and have already begun training for the UAAP's next season.

Nowhere to go but UP Chairperson Jed Eva III credited the continuous influx of talent "to the support provided by selfless alumni who believe in the power of varsity sports programs to bring the UP community together."

"Maraming tahimik na tumutulong at nagtatrabaho para sa UPMBT. They do so without reward and fanfare, and we are extremely grateful to these alumni for helping us reinforce the message that there is nowhere to go but UP."

FROM THE ARCHIVES