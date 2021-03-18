Marcial backs fellow boxer Magno on issue of athletes' allowance

Olympics-bound Filipino boxer Eumir Felix Marcial backed fellow Olympian Irish Magno as she voiced out concerns regarding their allowances, especially now that they are stepping up their preparations for the Tokyo Olympics.

Marcial took to social media after receiving news that Magno was asked to take down her Facebook post where she complained about not receiving their allowances for the past two months.

In a Facebook post, Marcial said they can't help but get affected in training whenever they touch on the issue of their allowances.

"Kapag nagsalita kami magiging masama ang labas. Nag-delete ng post si Irish Magno dahil pina-delete," said the Filipino boxer, who has been training in the US at Freddie Roach's Wild Card Gym.

"Ngayon magiging masama ako dahil nagsalita ako at hindi ako nag-reach out. Last year palang nag-reach out na ako at nagtanong kayo kung ano ang kailangan ko dito at sinabi ko naman lahat ng kailangan ko dito pero hanggang ngayon walang nangyari."

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) responded to Magno's post by fast-tracking the release of the athletes' allowances.

National training director Marc Velasco told ABS-CBN's Dyan Castillejo that the delay in the release of funds was due to an annual review of the national team members who are qualified to receive allowances.

Marcial said he finds it ironic that sports authorities have been saying he has a big chance of winning the gold in the Olympics and yet they lack support.

"Parati ako nakakarinig na malaki ang chance na makuha ko ang gintong medalya sa Olympics pero hindi ko ramdam 'yung suporta para makuha ko ang gintong medalya sa Olympics para sa mahal kong bansang Pilipinas," he said.

"Naintindihan namin dahil sa pandemic ngayon pero sana 'wag niyo naman kameikalimutan at pabayaan mga atleta."

Meanwhile, Marcial is thankful that the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) is doing what it can to provide his needs.

He is also appreciative of MP Promotion, which signed him and helped process his training in the US.



"Sobra akong nagpapasalamat sa ABAP coaches ko dahil wala man sila dito patuloy nila akong binabantayan at higit sa lahat kay Senator Manny Pacquiao at Mr. Sean Gibbons bagamat hindi nila ito obligasyon ginagawa nila lahat para matulungan akong makuha ang gintong medalya sa Olympics," he said.

The 25-year-old punched his ticket to the Olympics last March after making the semifinals, and eventually capturing the gold medal in the middleweight division of the 2020 Asia and Oceania Boxing Olympic Qualification Tournament in Jordan.

Despite being homesick, he decided to stay and train in the US to boost his chance of winning the country's first Olympic gold medal.

"No words can express sa sakripisyo at nararamdam ko ngayon kasama na ang pagkawala ng mahal kong kapatid. Please mga Pilipino tulungan n'yo kami at sama-sama natin kunin ang gintong medalya na matagal na natin gustong makuha," said Marcial.

