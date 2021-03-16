Boxing: Irish Magno hopes to get allowance while preparing for Olympics

Tokyo Olympics-bound boxer Irish Magno is hoping she and other national athletes will get their allowances soon, so they can focus on training.

Magno and a few more Olympic hopefuls are already in Bangkok for their two-month training camp on Koh Samui Island in Thailand.

But Magno, the first female Filipino boxer ever to qualify for the Olympics, said she could not help but worry about her family back in the Philippines since she could not send any money.

She posted her thoughts on the matter on social media.

"Two months na po kaming walang allowance," the Iloilo-born fighter told ABS-CBN News, adding that other athletes were in a similar situation.

"Hindi lang naman po buong boxing team, lahat ng athletes po walang natanggap na allowance. Pati mga coaches po."

The last time they received allowance was back in December.

" 'Yun din talaga inaantay namin po. Sa ngayon po wala trabaho si tatay. Construction worker po s'ya. Pa-extra extra lang po pag may trabaho," said Magno.

ABS-CBN News reached out to Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) secretary-general Ed Picson regarding the issue.

But Picson pointed out that the matter is within the jurisdiction of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

The ABAP is the sport's national governing body.

"This is a PSC matter. I think they would be in the best position to answer your queries," Picson said.

ABS-CBN News reached out to the PSC for comment, but has not received a reply at the time this article was posted.

The national athletes’ monthly pay was slashed in the middle of 2020 as government devoted a lot of public funds to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

But the PSC announced back in November it will restore the allowances by the first week of December after confirming receipt of the P180 million funding under the Bayanihan Act 2.

