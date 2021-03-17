Boxer Magno, Olympic hopefuls set to receive allowances

MANILA, Philippines -- Olympic-bound boxer Irish Magno and other Filipino athletes who are training for the upcoming Tokyo Games are set to receive their allowances Wednesday.

This, according to Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) national training director Marc Velasco, who confirmed to Dyan Castillejo of ABS-CBN News that funds for the athletes' allowances will be released on March 17.

This comes after Magno, the first Filipina boxer to qualify for the Olympics, revealed on social media on Tuesday that she has not received her allowance from the PSC for two months now.

"Hindi lang naman po buong boxing team, lahat ng athletes po walang natanggap na allowance. Pati mga coaches po," said Magno, who added that they last received allowances in December.

Velasco told Castillejo that the delay in the release of funds was due to an annual review of the national team members who are qualified to receive allowances. However, the athletes who have qualified for the Olympics and those who are still participating in qualifiers will now be compensated.

National team athletes who are tipped to compete in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam later this year will also receive their allowances "in the next few days," according to Velasco.

The training director also assured that there will be no more delays in the release of funds, as they have now completed their review of the national team rosters.

GOOD NEWS for Olympics-bound female boxer Irish Magno, who, yesterday, posted on FB her cry that she had not received 2 months worth of allowances from the PSC. Today, funds will be released | @ABSCBNNews — Dyan Castillejo (@DYANCASTILLEJO) March 17, 2021

The national athletes' monthly pay was slashed in the middle of 2020 as government devoted a lot of public funds to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

But the PSC announced back in November it will restore the allowances by the first week of December after confirming receipt of the P180-million funding under the Bayanihan Act 2.

Related video: