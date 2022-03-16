Boxing: Charly Suarez now looking to fight overseas

Charly Suarez after winning the WBA Asia super featherweight crown. Photo from Charly Suarez

Bemedalled boxer Charly Suarez feels he is now ready to take his wares overseas after hurdling a formidable challenge from fellow Filipino Tomjune Mangubat over the weekend.

Suarez, who has fought in the Olympics, nabbed his 10th professional victory by stopping Mangubat in the 12th round to claim the WBA Asia super featherweight crown.

"Unti-unting nang natutupad 'yung mga pinahihirapan namin, 'yung goal ko as a professional boxer," Suarez told ABS-CBN News.

Beating Mangubat was no easy feat for the 3-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist since he fought a well-trained opponent for nearly 12 rounds.

"Talagang magaling at pinaghandaan din niya ang laro namin. Talagang binuhos nila," he said.

Fortunately, he came in prepared to go the full route and had enough gas in his tank to finish Mangubat.

"Dapat talaga hindi ka magii-skip ng training mo. 'Yung disiplina at sipag mo kasi aanihin mo rin 'yan," he said.

Now that he has proven his mettle, Suarez said he feels ready to take on foreign competition.

Hopefully in the process, he lands a shot at a world title, he said.

"By June, hopefully international na ang laban namin," said Suarez. "Ang aim namin talaga is makalaban overseas, then world championship."