Charly Suarez (left). Handout/file

Former Olympian Charly Suarez will go through a tough test this weekend when he clashes with a well-trained fighter in Tomjune Mangubat for the WBA Asia super featherweight title.

Suarez, who had an extensive career as an amateur, will have to hurdle countryman Mangubat in dominant fashion to prove he is ready for bigger fights, said boxing analyst Dennis Principe.

"For one, Suarez will be facing someone who's on a winning streak, maganda ang record," Principe said. "Tomjun Mangubat, he's been trained well, he's in an environment very conducive to scientific boxers."

The two will square off in Parañaque City this Saturday.

"I believe this will be the coming out fight for Suarez especially kung maka-knockout," Principe added. "P'wede nang ilaban ng world championship ito, lalo na kung manalo although wala pang matibay na foreign opponent na nakalaban (sa pro ranks)."

Suarez, a silver medalist at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games and a 3-time gold medalist in the Southeast Asian Games, remains unbeaten as a professional with 9 wins (6 knockouts).

Mangubat, meanwhile, sports a record of 15 wins with 12 knockout wins with 2 defeats and 1 draw.

It will be a 12-round battle for the regional WBA crown.

Both fighters have yet to figure in a 12-rounder, hence it will be a test not only of skills but also of stamina for both combatants.

"Ang kailangan na lang (Suarez) as a pro masanay siya how to pace himself pagdating ng mga 10 to 12 round fights," Principe said.

"Ang magiging issue ni Charly sa ngayon is how adjusts pagdating sa length ng laban ng isang pro fight."

The fight is included in a 15-bout card co-promoted by Elorde Boxing Promotions and VSP promotions.