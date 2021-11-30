Three-time SEA Games champion Charly Suarez. File photo. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News.



MANILA, Philippines -- Rising contender Carl Jammes Martin and veteran Charly Suarez will headline the "Ultimate Knockout Challenge" card on Saturday at the Elorde Sports Complex in Paranaque City.

The 22-year-old Martin, undefeated in 17 pro fights with 15 knockouts, will challenge Philippine super-bantamweight champion Mark Anthony Geraldo in a title fight that comes amid the pandemic.

Martin, who hails from Lagawa, Ifugao, remains unfazed even as he faces a more experienced opponent. Geraldo brings with him a record of 38-9-3 with 19 knockouts.

"Confident naman ako dahil matagal ko pinaghandaan ang laban na ito. Ready na po ako. Laban na lang ang hinihintay," said Martin, who is just a couple of pounds above the 122-pound weight limit.

Part of Martin's preparations is sparring with IBF super-flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas, as well as newly-crowned WBO intercontinental bantamweight Jonas Sultan.

"Malaki ang pasalamat ko sa kanila. Pati si Charly Suarez tumulong sa akin," said Martin during his appearance on the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

Suarez, a three-time Southeast Asian Game gold medalist and a 2016 Rio Olympian, wil try to preserve his unbeaten record as a professional when he takes on Delmar Pellio in a 10-round super-featherweight clash.

The 33-year-old Suarez is bent on keeping his winning ways as a pro in the hope of vying for a regional title, and ultimately a crack at a world title in 2022.

"Sabi nila pag-umabot ka na sa 30 years old, start na nang pagbaba mo. Pero ang mindset ko is that nagsisimula pa lang ako," said Suarez.

"Patuloy ang pangarap ko at pag-aaral as a boxer. I will do my best manalo para dagdag sa record ko," he added.

Like Suarez, the Aklan-born Pellio is undefeated in the pro ranks, carrying a 9-0 record with four knockouts. He turned pro in 2017 and will definitely feel at home, having fought all his nine fights at the Elorde Sports Complex.

Suarez also declared himself ready for the bout, having kept on training even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Simula nung pandemic, hindi naman ako huminto sa training. Kaya maintained ang weight ko. Napag-aralan ko na din si Pellio. Bata siya and undefeated din. Hangad din niya na talunin ako kaya magandang laban ito," he said.

