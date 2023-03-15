Marcial to skip SEA Games in Cambodia

Eumir Marcial defeats Isiah Hart by TKO4 in their middleweight bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas, NV on April 9, 2022. Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions

MANILA -- Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial is planning to spend more time in the professional ranks as he makes his push to climb the middleweight rankings this year.

Among the plans being laid out by his handler MP Promotions is a potential title fight for Marcial, who also represents the Philippines in the amateur level.

"My promoter, meron silang plan this year or next year na fight na regional belt," said the heavy-hitting Zamboanga native in an interview on PlayitRight.TV.

This means he will be skipping the Southeast Asian Games taking place in Cambodia this May as reported by Joaquin Henson in Philboxing.

Marcial is currently in the Philippines and was recently honored by the Senate for his second round knockout victory over Ricardo Villalba of Argentina last month.

The Filipino middleweight also underwent surgery for his pain in his right hand.

"Finix po ng doctor sa US para next fight talagang readying-ready, handang-handa na ko. Para sa title (shot) sana," he said. "May dinrain para sa next fight hindi na makafeel ng pain."

