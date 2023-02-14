Eumir Marcial ends eight-round debut quicker than expected

Watch more News on iWantTFC

It was supposed to be Eumir Marcial's first eight-round fight. Instead, it lasted a total of three minutes and 48 seconds as Marcial knocked out his opponent 48 seconds into the second round.

The Tokyo Olympics Bronze medalist defeated 33-year-old Argentinian Ricardo Ruben Villalba in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night.

"Masaya dahil yung pinaghirapan sa training namin the past three months talagang lumabas sa laban. Yung training namin, yun naging performance ko," Marcial noted.

(I'm happy because what we trained in the past three months was really shown in the fight. What we trained was my performance.)

Working behind a powerful jab, Marcial dropped the veteran fighter with a left body shot in the first round.

The Filipino boxer continued to throw combos at the start of the second round, with the referee calling off the fight after a right hand put Villalba down.

Marcial said he was surprised that the fight ended quickly.

"Kasi plan talaga namin siguro mga 60%, 70% lang. Yung plan namin dun ako magbibigay ng power sa third and fourth rounds na so kung pinansin mo, more speed ginamit namin first round, second round."

(I was only showing my 60% or 70% first, then our plan was that I would exert power in the third and fourth rounds so we showed more speed in the first and second rounds.)

While he executed his fight plan perfectly, Marcial admitted that the quick victory did deprive him of some valuable professional ring experience.

"Yun ang plan natin - magkaroon ng experience. Talagang hindi namin inisip na knockout kaagad kasi hindi basta basta kalaban natin. Veteran na. Kita sa mga laban nya, 10,12 rounds natatapos talaga."

(That was our plan - to gain experience. We didn't think that there would be a knockout immediately because our opponent is a veteran. His fights last for ten or 12 rounds.)

This triumph now brings Marcial's professional record to 4 wins and 0 losses with 2 knockout wins.

After being in the US since last fall, he plans on taking a quick vacation to the Philippines. He'll hit the gym again as his team considers his future plans, weighing in more fights, and a possible return to the Olympics.