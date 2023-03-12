VNS celebrates after scoring against Sta. Rosa in the Spikers' Turf Open Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA -- VNS manhandled Sta. Rosa in the first two sets before grinding it out in the next for a 25-17, 25-17, 29-27 win in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference on Sunday at the Paco Arena.

The win helped the Griffins, led by Russel Frondo, stay in contention for a semis berth as they climbed to fifth with a 5-3 record.

Frondo paced the Griffins with 13 points on six blocks even as Pemmy Bagalay added 10 points and finished with 13 excellent receptions and five excellent digs.

“Super happy, syempre sabi ko nga sa kanila one game at a time lang tayo saka we still have two more remaining games. Nakuha namin yung goal namin ngayon na manalo but we still need to continue to practice,” said VNS assistant coach John De Guzman.

“We need to practice to get that goal, para makuha namin yung remaining games so super happy ako sa performance but not just that happy din ako kasi masaya silang nag-lalaro,” he added.

Jeremy Pedrosa and Rocky Motol chipped in eight markers each while Ron Medalla and Jake Buslig had six points apiece for VNS.

The Griffins will finish their elims campaign against the Navy Sealions on March 19.

Cignal already clinched the first semis seat with a 9-0 slate while Cotabato, Iloilo and Imus tote 6-1, 6-2 and 6-3 cards, respectively, with two playdates left in the single round qualifiers.

The top four will advance to the next round, another single round robin phase with the top two disputing the championship.