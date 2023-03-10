Spikers Turf: Cotabato shows Navy the door in 4 sets

From Spikersturf.ph

Cotabato booted PGJC-Navy out of contention with a four-set conquest on Friday in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at the Paco Arena.

Led by Jau Umandal, the Cotabato Spikers closed out the Sealions, 25-22, 23-25, 25-15, 25-2, to pick up a sixth win in seven outings.

Umandal erupted for 27 points on 23 attacks, three blocks and an ace asidevfrom tallying 15 excellent receptions. Wewe Medina provided back up with 13 markers and Jayvee Sumagaysay added nine hits.

“Ang concern ko lang is ang mag-jell sila, 'yung cohesion ng team, saka 'yung mastery ng system. Ngayon, nakukuha na nila 'yung sa atake, 'yung sa depensa naman 'yung nawala,” said Cotabato coach Odjie Mamon.

Christian Marcelion paced the Sealions with 15 points.

The loss booted out Navy from the semis race with a 3-5 card.