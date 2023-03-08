Spikers' Turf: Imus turns back Iloilo to boost semis bid

Imus improved to 6-3 after beating Iloilo in five sets. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Imus out-dueled Iloilo in a five-set war, 25-16, 23-25, 25-14, 22-25, 16-14, to enhance its bid for a semifinal spot in the 2023 Spikers' Turf Open Conference on Wednesday night at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Hero Austria lived up to his name as he delivered the clutch hits for the AJAA Spikers in the tense encounter. Imus improved to 6-3 with the result.

They also halted Iloilo's six-game winning streak and prevented the D'Navigators from securing the second spot in the semifinals. Cignal, already assured of a semis berth, remains the only unbeaten team in the field.

Iloilo is still in second place while Imus tightened its grip of No. 3. Cotabato stayed at fourth with a 5-1 card.

"Sobrang challenging, kasi may tendency kami talagang mag-relax pag nakakakuha ng set," said Austria, who finished with 19 points in the win.

The AJAA Spikers could not sustain the momentum after comfortably winning the first and third sets, enabling Iloilo to force a decider with Jade Disquitado leading the charge.

Imus outlasted Iloilo in Set 5, however, after Disquitado rotated to the back row in the closing stretch.

Kim Malabunga backed Austria with a solid 18-point performance, including 14 kills, while Ridzuam Muhali and Ronniel Rosales produced 14 points apiece and Francis Saura added 11 markers.

Disquitado finished with 32 points, while Jerome Crodez, Mfena Gwaza and Neil de Pedro combined for 34 points.