Spikers' Turf: Imus takes down Iloilo in 5 sets

From Spikersturf.ph

Imus carved out a big 25-16, 23-25, 25-14, 22-25, 16-14 over Iloilo to boost its semifinal drive in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at the Paco Arena in Manila on Wednesday.

Imus snapped Iloilo’s six-game win streak as the former foiled the latter’s bid to close in on the second semis seat, leaving Cignal the only unbeaten squad in the 11-team cast.

Iloilo though held on to second spot while Imus firmed up its hold of No. 3 and Cotabato stayed at fourth with a 5-1 card.

“Sobrang challenging, kasi may tendency kami talagang mag-relax pag nakakakuha ng set,” said Imus' Hero Austria, who finished with 19 points.

Kim Malabunga backed up Austria with a solid 18-point performance, including 14 kills, while Ridzuam Muhali and Ronniel Rosales produced 14 points apiece and Francis Saura added 11 markers that more than underscored Imus' balanced scoring.

The loss put to naught Jade Disquitado's fiery 32-point performance and Jerome Crodez, Mfena Gwaza and Neil de Pedro's combined 34-point output.

"It's a nice game, nakaka-excite, Iloilo is a good team, and has this power of floor defense. So I told my setter (Ish Polvorosa) to create set plays that would baffle the D'Navigators, especially their blocking and floor defense," said Imus coach Sammy Acaylar.