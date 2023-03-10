Spikers Turf: Cignal makes short work of Iloilo, nears elims sweep

Spikersturf.ph

Cignal dealt Iloilo a three-set beating to step closer to an elimination round sweep of the 2023 Spikers' Turf Open Conference on Friday at Paco Arena.

The HD Spikers had it 25-19, 25-22, 25-15, completing the task in just one hour and 15 minutes.

Cignal improved to 9-0, while dealing the D'Navigators' second straight defeat. Iloilo now sports a 6-2 record at third spot.

After a close second frame that JP Bugaoan, Marck Espejo, and Chu Njigha salvaged for Cignal, the HD Spikers stepped on the gas pedal and completed the rout, 25-15, in the third stanza.

"All I can say is maganda 'yung performance ng team. 'Yan ang gusto namin talagang makita na kahit pasok na sa semifinals, kailangan talaga maka-gain kami ng respect sa kalaban lalo na 'yan Iloilo. Possible na makasama sila sa semis," said head coach Dexter Clamor.

Espejo made 16 points on 12 attacks, two blocks, and two aces, while JP Bugaoan and Wendel Miguel got 11 each.

D'Navigators' Jerome Cordez produced 16 points, while Jade Disquitado had 10.