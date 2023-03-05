Cignal HD is assured of a semifinals spot in the Spikers' Turf Open Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Cignal claimed the first semifinal berth in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference with a three-set demolition of AMC-Cotabato, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17, at the Paco Arena on Sunday.

The HD Spikers extended its imposing run of straight-set romps to eight, crushing the Cotabato Spikers who had no answer for Cignal's firepower.

EJ Casaña produced 24 excellent sets, while orchestrating the HD Spikers’ offense with pinpoint accuracy.

This led the way to JP Bugaoan, Marck Espejo and Ysay Marasigan scoring 14, 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Bugaoan tallied 11 kills and had three blocks while Casaña added an ace for Cignal, which is seeking redemption after losing to the young but talented National U Bulldogs the last time out.

"It boils down really sa preparation. Maganda kasi naging preparation namin this week coming to this game. And given na sila 'yung magre-represent sa national team, it's really a good motivation for us," said Cignal head coach Dexter Clamor.

The loss was the first for the Cotabato Spikers, who swept their first five matches but simply had no answer to the HD Spikers’ firepower and chemistry.