Spikers Turf: Cignal topples Imus for share of lead

From Spikers Turf

Cignal sent Imus-Ivy Tuason Photography crashing down in straight sets, 25-16, 25-22, 25-22, for a share of lead in the Spikers' Turf Open Conference at Paco Arena on Friday.

Marck Espejo paced the HD Spikers with 18 points on 13 attacks and five service aces to go with 11 excellent receptions.

Ysay Marasigan added 13 points while JP Bugaoan tallied 10 points.

"It boils down to preparation. Since Monday, pinag-aralan talaga namin sila lalo na 'yung set plays nila," said Cignal head coach Dexter Clamor.

Cignal raced to a 15-6 lead in the first set and never surrendered the lead.

Imus managed pull to within 22-23 in the third set but Marasigan again bailed Cignal out with a clutch hit before Louie Ramirez misfired to surrender the victory to the HD Spikers.

Cignal is now tied with the Cotabato Spikers and the Iloilo D’Navigators on top.