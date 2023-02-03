Spikers' Turf: PGJC-Navy foils Sta. Rosa's comeback

From Spikers' Turf

MANILA -- PGJC-Navy hammered out a 25-19, 25-14, 25-23 victory against Santa Rosa side in the Spikers' Turf Open Conference at Paco Arena on Friday.

Greg Dolor tallied 12 points, including 5 blocks, even as five of his teammates delivered at least seven points.

It was a perfect bounce back for the Sealions after a sorry five-set setback to the Army Troopers two weeks ago.

PGJC-Navy is now in a four-way logjam at fifth with VNS, Army and Vanguard at 1-1, while Santa Rosa fell to its third straight defeat.

"Lesson learned na kasi sa amin nung natalo kami sa Army kasi nung time na 'yun kulang kami sa communication, wala kaming teamwork pa dahil sa two weeks na pagsasama puro bago kasi, anim 'yung nawala sa amin," said Sealions assistant coach Leah Ariola, who took over from head mentor Cecille Cruzada, who had to attend personal matters.

Sta. Rosa fought back in the third and took a 23-21 lead on a Jerico Adajar block.

Christian Marcelino, Jude Garcia, and Marvin Villanueva responded with three straight points before Santa Rosa's Harvey Quezada committed a costly error to hand the victory to the Sealions.

"Sabi ko lang sa kanila huwag i-underestimate kasi puro bata 'yan (Santa Rosa) eh," added Ariola.