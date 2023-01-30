Spikers' Turf: Imus, Iloilo rack up second wins

The Imus Spikers are now 2-0 in the 2023 Spikers' Turf Open Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Imus Spikers cruised to a second consecutive win in the 2023 Spikers' Turf Open Conference via a 25-16, 25-16, 25-13 sweep of the Philippine Air Force, Sunday at the Paco Arena.

Louie Ramirez starred for Imus with 16 points on 13 kills and three aces, while Hero Austria contributed 13 points on top of eight excellent receptions and six digs. Imus improved to 2-0 in the tournament.

Kim Malabunga added seven points with three blocks, while Ronniel Rosales and Josh Villanueva added six and four markers, respectively, in the victory.

"I did not expect na ganun ang lalaruin namin at ganun ang ilalaro ng kalaban," admitted Imus head coach Sammy Acaylar.

"Maybe, they lacked practice tulad sa amin. It so happened lang na 'yung mga players ko kasi ngayon, karamihan diyan naglalaro sa mga one-day leagues from other provinces kaya nasa kundisyon sila," the veteran mentor added.

Having already won the first two sets in comfortable fashion, the Imus Spikers poured it on in the third frame where they led by as much as 12 points, 23-11, off a Ramirez hit.

Ranran Abdilla's back-to-back hits briefly kept the Airmen alive, but they then committed consecutive errors to hand the win to the Imus side. The veteran Abdilla was the lone bright spot for Air Force with 12 points on 12 kills. Jessie Lopez had 14 excellent sets as his squad dropped to 0-2.

Iloilo joined Imus at the top of the standings by sweeping National University-Archipelago Builders, 25-23, 25-20, 25-21.

Jade Disquitado fired 16 points on 14 attacks, a block, and an ace for the D'Navigators while Deanne De Pedro and Jerome Cordez added nine apiece to help their side improved to 2-0.

Mac Bandola led the Volley Builders with eight points while Jan Abanilla, Rwenzmel Taguibolos, Joseph Bello chipped in six points each in their second straight loss.