Volleyball: After exodus of teams, PSL to focus on youth, non-professional sports

PSL chairman Popoy Juico. File photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Superliga (PSL) on Thursday wished its former teams the best of luck even as it vowed to continue playing a role in helping develop Philippine sports.

The PSL was rocked by the exit of its franchises this week, with Chery Tiggo, Sta. Lucia, and F2 Logistics jumping ship to rival Premier Volleyball League (PVL). They joined Cignal HD and PLDT, who had previously committed to the PVL as well.

Even before the exit of those teams, three other PSL clubs -- Petron, Marinerang Pilipina, and Generika-Ayala -- had taken a leave of absence due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement to ABS-CBN News, PSL chairman Philip Ella "Popoy" Juico said they were made aware of F2 Logistics' plan to move to the PVL, which was formalized on Thursday.

"F2 Logistics management talked to us prior to their transfer to the pro league. We talked in all candor and honesty about their planned immediate action. We understood and agreed with the plan of the five-time PSL champion," he said.

"They will do well in any league," Juico added. "We wish them, and all our former partners, good luck."

With no more active members in their ranks, the PSL is set to regroup. The league is coming off a successful hosting of its Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup in Subic late last month, which marked the final participation of F2 Logistics, Sta. Lucia, and United Auctioneers (Chery Tiggo) in the PSL.

"We will remain deeply involved in youth sports development, non-professional sports, and their allied activities through partnerships with credible organizations," said Juico.

"We will be ready to introduce these plans sometime (in the) last quarter of this year," he added.

It remains to be seen if the planned All-Filipino Cup, which was to be held in Subic as well, will push through.

Despite the setbacks they endured this week, Juico is still optimistic of the PSL's future.

"We would like to embark on a program that will help, through sports, medical frontliners," he said. "It will be an exciting year as we play our role in sports development as a non-professional league while others do theirs."

The PSL opted to keep its amateur status in 2020, while the PVL turned professional in November last year, which helped it gain clearance from the government to resume activities despite the pandemic.

