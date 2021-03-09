Volleyball: Chery Tiggo is latest team to join PVL

MANILA, Philippines -- Chery Tiggo is set to become the newest team of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), after several seasons of competing in the Philippine Superliga (PSL).

PVL president Ricky Palou confirmed to ABS-CBN News that the franchise, owned by the United Asia Automotive Group, Inc., committed to play in their league on Tuesday morning.

"Mr. (Rommel) Sytin (Chery Tiggo team owner) told us about his commitment earlier," he said.

Chery Tiggo joins the exodus of teams from the PSL after Cignal HD and PLDT earlier left the league for the PVL. The PSL, founded in 2013, now has only two active teams in F2 Logistics and Sta. Lucia.

Palou expects Chery Tiggo to further elevate the competition in the PVL as it gears up for its first season as a professional outfit. The PVL Open Conference is on track to start on May 8 in a bubble at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

While playing under the banner of Foton, the franchise won the 2015 and 2016 PSL Grand Prix. They switched to the Chery Tiggo banner just last year but have yet to play a full season with that name due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chery Tiggo features Eya and EJ Laure, Jasmine Nabor, Mylene Paat, and Maika Ortiz in their roster. They also have the rights to star middle blocker Jaja Santiago who is currently playing in Japan for Ageo Medics.

Chery Tiggo joins Creamline, Choco Mucho, PetroGazz, Perlas, BaliPure, the Unlimited Athletes Club, Cignal, PLDT, Philippine Army, and Philippine Air Force as the teams committed to the PVL.

