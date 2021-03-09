Volleyball: Sta. Lucia takes on 'new challenge,' jumps ship to PVL

MANILA, Philippines -- Hours after Chery Tiggo confirmed its move to the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), Sta. Lucia followed suit.

The team announced Tuesday on social media that it is "taking on a new challenge" by joining the PVL ahead of its first season as a professional league.

"This is something new. This is exciting for the team and the fans," the franchise said.

The team, owned by the Sta. Lucia Realty and Development Corporation, joined the Philippine Superliga (PSL) in 2017.

It is bannered by former De La Salle University star Mika Reyes and Fil-American hitter MJ Phillips. Recently, the team made a splash by signing veteran utility Aiza Maizo-Pontillas.

For its last participation in a PSL event, Sta. Lucia sent two teams to the league's Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup last month. The pair of Jackielyn Estoquia and DM Demontaño finished second in the event.

The Lady Realtors will now prepare for the PVL Open Conference, which is tentatively scheduled to start in May at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

With this development, the PVL now has 12 teams: Creamline, Choco Mucho, PetroGazz, Perlas, BaliPure, the Unlimited Athletes Club, Cignal, PLDT, Philippine Army, Philippine Air Force, Chery Tiggo, and Sta. Lucia.

F2 Logistics is the sole team left in the PSL as of the moment.

