MPBL: San Juan returns to finals after topping Makati club that only had 5 players

San Juan Knights returned to the national finals with a 131-54 walkover against a 5-player Makati Super Crunch in the decisive Game 3 of their MPBL Lakan Season North Division Finals on Wednesday at Subic Gymnasium.

Makati, which came into the game tied with San Juan 1-1 in their best-of-3 series, had to do without its key players reportedly due to salary disputes.

Knights, led by Mike Ayonayon, will face the winner of the South Division tussle between Basilan-Jumbo Plastic and Davao Occidental-Cocolife.

Basilan and Davao Occidental were supposed to duke it out on Wednesday but their rubber match was postponed after a Basilan player tested positive for COVID-19.

MPBL resumed the Lakan Cup in a bubble setting after getting the green light from the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19.