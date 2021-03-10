MPBL: Game vs. Davao postponed after Basilan player tests positive for COVID-19

The entire Basilan delegation is under quarantine after a player tested positive for COVID-19. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- The rubber match between Basilan-Jumbo Plastic and Davao Occidental-Cocolife in the Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan playoffs has been postponed after a Basilan player tested positive for COVID-19.

The entire Basilan delegation is now under a seven-day quarantine after being classified as persons under investigation (PUIs).

"We are under seven days' quarantine," confirmed head coach Jerson Cabiltes, Wednesday.

They were supposed to play Davao Occidental in Game 3 of the Southern Division finals at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Basilan arrived in the league's Subic bubble last March 8 but a player, which was not disclosed by the league, tested positive for the coronavirus. The player has been isolated while the entire team has been put under quarantine as per protocols set by the Inter-Agency Task Force.

Every member of the Steel delegation will undergo another round of swab testing after seven days. After that, the league will re-schedule the win-or-go home tiff.

Basilan stunned Davao Occidental last March 9, 2020, to take the opener of the three-game series that was held at the RDR Gymnasium in Tagum City. The Tigers were able to knot the series two days later after an 81-76 win at Lamitan Capitol Gym in the Steel's home turf.

The deciding game has been on hold for more than a year, however, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the league to stop its competitions.

MPBL play was cleared to resume last week through new protocols set by the Department of Health, the hosting of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, and the backing of Bong Cuevas and Chooks-to-Go.

With this, the league has moved the Northern Division finals between San Juan-Go for Gold and Makati to 4 p.m. The game will also be held at the Subic Bay Gymnasium.

