MPBL: Makati will have just 5 players available vs. San Juan

David Carlos, the country's top dunker, is one of only five players available for Makati against San Juan this afternoon. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Makati Super Crunch will only have five players available when they face off against defending national champion San Juan-Go for Gold in the deciding game of the Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Northern Division finals.

The rubber match will be held at the Subic Bay Gymnasium at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a source knowledgeable of the situation, the five are homegrown players David Carlos, Edwin Asoro, Bhabap Sta. Maria, Carlo Lloren, and Kako Morales.

"Limang homegrown players lang ang lalaro, walang substitute," said the source who requested anonymity.

Speaking on the Tiebreaker Vodcast's Crossover: Inside the Chooks-to-Go MPBL Bubble Tuesday, Carlos remains upbeat, promising to make do of what they have.

"We will just maximize kung anong meron kami. Kung ano man ang meron kami, ibibigay namin ang lahat," said the country's slam dunk king.

Also, the team will be under the helm of a new interim head coach Henry Subido as former coach Beaujing Acot stepped down from his post back in January. Acot still entered the bubble on a consultant capacity.

The other Makati players didn't enter the bubble as they are having some issues with the management, the source added.

But with the Southern Division finals between Basilan and Davao Occidental to be delayed a week due to a player testing positive for COVID-19, the source said it is still possible for the whole roster of Makati to come in if they can fix the issue with the management. That's if they complete an upset against the Knights later.

"Kung manalo sila mamaya, puwede pang pumasok ang ibang players kung magkausap ulit sila ng management," the source said.

The MPBL is in Subic for a two-week bubble to finish the Lakan Cup, which was halted for a year due to the pandemic. It was cleared to resume last week through new protocols set by the DOH, with the backing of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, and of Bong Cuevas and Chooks-to-Go.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: