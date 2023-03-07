MMA: Miado declares himself ready for Brooks showdown

Filipino mixed martial artist Jeremy "The Jaguar" Miado. Handout/ONE Championship.

MANILA -- Filipino mixed martial artist Jeremy "The Jaguar" Miado is keeping himself ready should he receive the call to fight ONE strawweight champion Jarred Brooks.

Brooks has been lobbying for a spot in ONE Championship's fight card on May 5, which takes place in Broomfield, Colorado.

"I am available," Miado declared. "If Jarred Brooks needs a dance partner on May 5, I am right here."

Should he get the match, the 30-year-old Miado will likely be the underdog as Brooks has dominated the division since arriving in ONE Championship in October 2021. He racked up three straight wins to solidify his status as No. 1 contender, then proceeded to dethrone longtime champion Joshua Pacio last December.

Miado has emerged as a contender to the strawweight belt, thanks to a four-match winning streak, including a catchweight contest in October 2022 where he attained a third-round knockout victory over No. 5-ranked strawweight "Mini T" Danial Williams.

The Albay native believes that he can solve the Jarred Brooks puzzle, noting that he does have some advantages over "The Monkey God."

"I know I'll give him problems when it comes to striking," said Miado, who owns seven career knockouts. "I think my advantage is the jab. I think he'll have a tough time striking with me because I'm taller than him. Plus, I have a longer reach."

Miado, who fights out of the Marrok Force camp, believes he can hold his own when it comes to grappling as well.

"Many have underestimated my wrestling and my Brazilian jiu-jitsu, but I have been working on my grappling for more than two years. I think I can also give him problems by defending his takedowns," he said.

"Since day one, my coaches have always been telling me everyday to focus on my wrestling. That's why in my last few fights, my opponents haven't been able to keep me pinned down on the ground," Miado added.

"I was happy when I saw that he had a hard time keeping Pacio down, and I'm confident because he might be able to take me down. However, I'm sure he won't be able to control me because that's all I've been perfecting since day one, that even if I get taken down, I can get back up."

Brooks has yet to defend his strawweight crown since winning it off Pacio at ONE 164 last December 3.

Miado, meanwhile, last saw action in October 21, when he knocked out Danial Williams in the undercard of the Andrade-Lineker event.