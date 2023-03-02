Kai Sotto to focus on Hiroshima's B.League campaign

Photo credit : Japan B.League

Kai Sotto is not thinking of the national basketeball team for now.

The 7-foot-2 wunderkind said he has already committed himself to the Hiroshima Dragonflies in the Japan B.League for the next three months.

"It's the second half of the season already, season will end probably in May, so I don't think it will hinder my national team commitment," said the 20-year during his formal introduction to the press as part of the Dragonflies.

When pressed if he has a timetable for his return to the national team, Sotto said: "It depends."

"Right now, I focus on the next three months on this team, help this team make the playoffs, win the championship. Whatever happens after that, happens."

Sotto has decided to take his talents to Japan after his National Basketball League (NBL) team, the Adelaide 36ers, failed to make the next round of the tournament.

He averaged 6.98 points and 4.48 rebounds on 51-percent shooting in his two seasons with the NBL. During his second season, he served as the team’s starting center.

Shuji Okazaki, Hiroshima Dragonflies general manager, is sure that Sotto will be a great asset for the team.

"He can help in every aspect," said Okazaki. "He has good height in the paint, he can get rebounds, shoot tough shots, so he can help us. I expect him to give us rebounds and defense, plus he can shoot."

Sotto was not able to join the final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers despite being named into the Gilas pool.

The nationals are due to compete in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in May and the FIBA World Cup this coming August.