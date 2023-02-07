Kai Sotto to play for Hiroshima in B.League

After two seasons with the Adelaide 36ers in Australia's National Basketball League, Filipino center Kai Sotto is now taking his talents to Japan.

The Hiroshima Dragonflies announced on Tuesday morning that they have signed the Gilas Pilipinas mainstay to an Asian Player Quota contract for the 2022-23 season of the B.League.

Sotto averaged 7.1 points and 4.5 rebounds in his 50 appearances for the 36ers in the NBL, winning the starting spot towards the second half of the 2022-23 season.

The 36ers confirmed Sotto's departure last Sunday after their elimination from the playoff race.