Kai Sotto enthusiastic to play for Gilas again

Kai Sotto aired his excitement to join Gilas Pilipinas again in time for the November window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

In his latest Instagram Story, Sotto included a short note indicating his sentiment regarding the upcoming games.

"Let's get it," said the 7-foot-3 Adelaide 36er.

Gilas coach Chot Reyes is looking to bring in Sotto to fill the vacancy left by June Mar Fajardo, who is still recovering from a throat injury.

Gilas, 3-3 in the Asian qualifiers, will be taking on Jordan in Amman on Nov. 10.

This will be followed by another game against Saudia Arabia on Nov. 13. in Jeddah.

