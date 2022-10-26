Home  >  Sports

Kai Sotto enthusiastic to play for Gilas again

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 26 2022 07:01 PM

Kai Sotto aired his excitement to join Gilas Pilipinas again in time for the November window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

In his latest Instagram Story, Sotto included a short note indicating his sentiment regarding the upcoming games.

"Let's get it," said the 7-foot-3 Adelaide 36er.

Gilas coach Chot Reyes is looking to bring in Sotto to fill the vacancy left by June Mar Fajardo, who is still recovering from a throat injury.

Gilas, 3-3 in the Asian qualifiers, will be taking on Jordan in Amman on Nov. 10.

This will be followed by another game against Saudia Arabia on Nov. 13. in Jeddah. 

