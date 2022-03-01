MANILA -- National esports team Sibol's lineup for the Southeast Asian Games is complete, as it named its representative in the Arena of Valor tournament for the Hanoi-based tilt.

Imperial Esports will represent the Philippines in the Arena of Valor tournament after sweeping Kalasag Allstar in the grand finals of the national team qualifiers.

Imperial Esports defeated Encore Esports (2-1) and Team Endgame (3-0) in the playoff qualifiers, en route to the finals.

The Philippines will try to bounce back in AoV in the upcoming SEA Games, after failing to secure a medal in the pilot 2019 tilt when it was the host country.

The Philippines will field 54 esports athletes across 10 events in the tournament for titles such as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, FIFA Online 4, Crossfire, Free Fire, League of Legends (Wild Rift, PC), and PlayersUnknownBattlegrounds (PUBG).

Teams representing PH in SEA Games Esports

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - Blacklist International

League of Legends (PC) - West Point Esports

League of Legends: Wild Rift (Women's) - GrindSky Esports Eris

League of Legends: Wild Rift (Men's) - Looking For Adoption (LFA)

PUBG Mobile - KHI Esports, Zap Battlegroundz

CrossFire - Pacific Macta, Aljhon Cañas, Rad Novales

Free Fire - Rise National Esports, God Ascends

Arena of Valor - Imperial Esports

This is double the 27 athletes Sibol fielded in when the Philippines hosted the pilot SEA Games Esports tournament in 2019 at the San Juan Arena.

Esports tournaments in the Southeast Asian Games will run from May 13 to May 22.