MANILA - Blacklist International will be representing the Philippines in the Southeast Asian Games for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang after outlasting a gritty Nexplay EVOS squad in the Sibol qualifiers, 3-1.

FINAL: Blacklist International will be representing the Philippines in the SEA Games 🇵🇭



They dismantled a gritty Nexplay EVOS squad via a 4-1 victory in the Sibol qualifier - Grand Finals@ABSCBNNewsSport @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/wDKlQnn8NW — Angela Coloma (@mac_coloma) January 30, 2022

World champions Blacklist were without ML:BB World Championship MVP Kiel "OHEB" Soriano and EXP-laner Edward "EDWARD" Jay Dapadap, who are barred from competing in the subregional competition as they are hit by the age limit.

But Howard "Owl" Gonzales and Kyle Dominic "Dominic" Sotto were able to fill in the void as they emerged standouts in crucial situations.

Nexplay took gallant stands down their base in Game 1, but Blacklist’s Owl fired up to help the codebreakers wipe out Nexplay EVOS and finally take down the base.

Blacklist took Game 2 just as Nexplay was starting to come alive.

Kenneth "Cadenza" De Castro's lord steal with the Khufra helped put Nexplay on the scoring board. Blacklist took the lord when it respawned but it was not enough, as Nexplay were able to wipe them off the map in Game 3.

Salic "Hadji" Imam and Owl were the men of the hour in Game 4, as their Yve and Brody had enough firepower to burst down Nexplay's heroes.

Blacklist put the nail on the coffin in Game 5, gaining advantage after they won early team fights against Nexplay EVOS.

Nexplay EVOS entered the finals from the lower bracket after being downed by Blacklist, 3-0 in the upper bracket. Nexplay's jungler H2wo had to be sidelined then for the first two games, as he was rushed to the hospital. As a result, Blacklist were awarded a game point.

Nexplay crawled from the lower bracket, even eliminating M3 finalists Onic PH in the process before beating RSG Philippines and subsequently entering the grand finals to book another showdown against Blacklist.