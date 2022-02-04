Wild Rift: LF Adoption to represent PH in SEA Games men's division

MANILA - LF Adoption will represent the Philippines in the Wild Rift (men's division) tournament in the Southeast Asian Games after sweeping Fennel Adversity, 3-0 in their Sibol training qualifier pool matchup.

LF Adoption dominated Game 1 of the tournament, keeping Fennel to just three kills.

They replicated this in Game 2, punctuating the salvo by taking the Baron Nashor, en route to taking the opponent's Nexus.

Capping off the series, LF Adoption split up, with three players down the Baron Lane and a couple of players trying to poke at Fennel clashing with the Elder Infernal Dragon.

They were able to steal, with the other players of LF Adoption taking down the Baron Nashor eventually. They regrouped to wipe out Fennel Adoption, bring down their Nexus, and secure the chance to represent the Philippines in the SEA Games.

LF Adoption went undefeated in the group stages, only losing a game point in their win against Kosa Nostra to open the tournament.

Fennel Adversity, which was the lone invited team to the tourney, grinded their way from the lower bracket following a loss to Giga Squad in their opening match.

The SEA Games will be held in Hanoi, Vietnam this May, with the esports category bearing 8 titles, including the inaugural Wild Rift tournaments for both the men's and women's division.

Grindsky Eris will represent the Philippines in the women's division.