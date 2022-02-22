MANILA -- National esports team Sibol named the Southeast Asia Games representatives to FIFA Online 4 and League of Legends, after the game titles' qualifiers concluded over the weekend.

Sibol first named Jorrel Aristorenas as one of its representatives in FIFA Online 4. Rad Novales, and Aljhon Canas completed the list after the national team selection.

Novales, who played under "Radalad," defeated Blitzkrieg (2-0) and Bilog FC (2-0) for the first slot.

Canas, who played under Bilog FC, qualified after defeating Profeta FC twice (2-1, 2-0).

Meanwhile, West Point Esports will represent the Philippines in the PC version of League of Legends.

Andre Dominique "Calumnia" Soriano, David Emmanuel "yjyyyyyyyyyy" Tapang, Jan Edward "Creshowo" Hortizuela, Jan Raphael "RVL8" Retance, Hezro Elijah "ParzivaI" Canlas, and Matthew Aeiden "Aeiden" Rogando bested 7 other teams to punch a ticket to the SEA Games.

They defeated Skambalow in the grand finals of the qualifiers, 3-0, last Sunday.

With this weekend's results, the Philippines now has representatives for 6 titles, namely: FIFA Online 4, League of Legends: Wild Rift (Men's and women's), League of Legends (PC), Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and Crossfire.

Teams who will represent the Philippines in the SEA Games' Free Fire and Arena of Valor tournaments have yet to be determined.