Rex Regum Qeon (RRQ) is out of the VCT//LOCK IN tournament after absorbing a 0-2 sweep in the hands of FUT Esports when it opened its campaign, Thursday (early Friday morning in the Philippines.)

RRQ, made up of a mix of Filipino and Indonesian players, were defeated by the Turkish squad within two maps.

Trailing 10-2 at the half in Lotus, RRQ eventually suffered a blowout as FUT went 3-1 after the switch.

In Pearl, RRQ squandered an 11-7 advantage, with FUT going on a 6-0 run to deny a decider match, and eliminate the Indonesian-based squad.

Pinoy Emmanuel "Emman" Morales led the squad with a 233 ACS, according to vlr.gg.

Ahead of the invitational tournament, RRQ went from an all-Filipino squad to recruiting Indonesian star players such as David "Tehbotol" Monangin and Hagai Kristen "Lmemore" Yesyurun Tewun.

All-Filipino squad Team Secret, who is the lone surviving team with Filipinos, will try to continue its monumental run as it faces Ukranian squad Natus Vincere on February 26.