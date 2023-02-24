Home  >  Sports

Valorant: RRQ falls in opening VCT//LOCK IN game

Posted at Feb 24 2023 12:55 PM

Rex Regum Qeon (RRQ) is out of the VCT//LOCK IN tournament after absorbing a 0-2 sweep in the hands of FUT Esports when it opened its campaign, Thursday (early Friday morning in the Philippines.) 

RRQ, made up of a mix of Filipino and Indonesian players, were defeated by the Turkish squad within two maps. 

Trailing 10-2 at the half in Lotus, RRQ eventually suffered a blowout as FUT went 3-1 after the switch. 

In Pearl, RRQ squandered an 11-7 advantage, with FUT going on a 6-0 run to deny a decider match, and eliminate the Indonesian-based squad. 

Pinoy Emmanuel "Emman" Morales led the squad with a 233 ACS, according to vlr.gg. 

Ahead of the invitational tournament, RRQ went from an all-Filipino squad to recruiting Indonesian star players such as David "Tehbotol" Monangin and Hagai Kristen "Lmemore" Yesyurun Tewun. 

All-Filipino squad Team Secret, who is the lone surviving team with Filipinos, will try to continue its monumental run as it faces Ukranian squad Natus Vincere on February 26. 

