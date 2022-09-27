RRQ's Valorant squad winning the Predator League in Mall of Asia. Courtesy: RRQ Philippines' Facebook page

Indonesian esports organization Rex Regum Quon (RRQ) over the weekend clarified details in its Valorant roster's inclusion into the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) in 2023.

RRQ, which currently has a full roster of Pinoys in its active lineup, will have a mixed roster heading into next year's VCT circuit, the organization's chief operating officer (COO) Calvin Thenderan said.

Thenderan further confirmed that there will be Indonesians in the squad and that they are selecting a new coach for the team.

"We will be trialing players including Indonesian as soon as the coaching team is formed," Thenderan shared on his Facebook account.

Earlier, Valorant developers Riot Games announced the teams included in its partnership or franchise program, and the creation of International Leagues - or intraregional leagues. Team Secret and RRQ are listed in the VCT Pacific League.

For VCT 2023, teams must have at least 6 members, expanding the maximum roster cap to 10. Only one import is allowed in a starting roster, and four players must come from the league's region.

As it stands, Team Secret and RRQ have Filipinos in their active lineup. RRQ's five-man Filipino squad recently won the Predator League held in SM Mall of Asia mid-September.

RRQ has yet to announce which other players will be making the cut, with the VCT transfer window kicking off last Monday and running until February 1, 2023.