All-Pinoy Valorant squad Team Secret on Wednesday (early Thursday in Manila) scored a massive upset against Europe's Team Liquid, 2-0 (13-8, 13-7) as they kicked off their Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) LOCK//IN campaign in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

After a massive 11-3 lead at the half in Icebox, Team Liquid looked gutsy against Team Secret, which decided on using a duelist-less composition, putting up a 6-0 run in the second half to cut the deficit to 11-8.

Team Secret, however, got themselves together by taking the next two rounds to secure the map.

The Pinoys remained relentless in Fracture, to eliminate the European powerhouse.

It was a statement win for Team Secret, who faced a team with players from the first Valorant world champs, Team Gambit, in December 2021.

Team Gambit beat them 2-1 when they faced each other in the playoffs of the VCT Champions, held in Berlin, Germany, a map that included a 13-0 rampage against the Pinoy squad.

More details to follow.