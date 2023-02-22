Home  >  Sports

Valorant: Team Secret scores massive upset against Team Liquid in VCT//LOCK IN

Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 23 2023 03:50 AM

All-Pinoy Valorant squad Team Secret on Wednesday (early Thursday in Manila) scored a massive upset against Europe's Team Liquid, 2-0 (13-8, 13-7) as they kicked off their Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) LOCK//IN campaign in Sao Paolo, Brazil. 

After a massive 11-3 lead at the half in Icebox, Team Liquid looked gutsy against Team Secret, which decided on using a duelist-less composition, putting up a 6-0 run in the second half to cut the deficit to 11-8. 

Team Secret, however, got themselves together by taking the next two rounds to secure the map. 

The Pinoys remained relentless in Fracture, to eliminate the European powerhouse. 

It was a statement win for Team Secret, who faced a team with players from the first Valorant world champs, Team Gambit, in December 2021.

Team Gambit beat them 2-1 when they faced each other in the playoffs of the VCT Champions, held in Berlin, Germany, a map that included a 13-0 rampage against the Pinoy squad.

More details to follow.

