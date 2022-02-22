With their focus on homegrown players, Tubigon Mariners have tapped popular Panalay player Wade Cabizares to be part of their roster. Handout

Tubigon Mariners will be making their return to the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup for its new season, which opens on March 19 in Zamboanga City.

And similar to its first season, the team will see its campaign backstopped by homegrown players led by Wade Cabizares.

A fisherman in his hometown, Cabizares was a well-known Panalay player who plays basketball to make a living.

During the league's inaugural tournament, Cabizares averaged 6.3 points, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Stories such as Cabizares, who has not given up on his dreams of playing hoops while making a living through fishing, is one of those worth telling for Tubigon, which will showcase more homegrown talents this season.

Head coach Gino Enriquez confirmed that the homegrown players had started the build up as early as 2 weeks ago as they prepare for the coming season.

"We've learned our previous lessons when we joined in the first conference," said Enriquez. "We were unable to participate in the second conference because of COVID-19 situation. But now, we're ready to compete and showcase the talent of our homegrown players. That's the direction of our team, to highlight our homegrown talents."

Although showcasing the talent of their homegrown players will be the team's ultimate objective, Enriquez told ABS-CBN News that the Mariners tapped former MPBL standouts Ronald Roy and Mark Dolligon.

Roy previously saw action for the Marikina Shoemasters while Dolligon played for Rizal and Bacoor.

"We're still open to add 2 to 3 more reinforcements, plus an import. We're scheduled to meet the management on who will be our import for the coming season," added Enriquez.