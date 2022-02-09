VisMin Cup to welcome imports in second season

Action in the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The second season of the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup will feature six to eight teams parading imports with unlimited height, most of whom have already suited up in the country's collegiate leagues.

The league plans to launch its new conference on March 15 in Zamboanga City, new commissioner Cris Bautista announced in the virtual Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

"Maraming liga ngayon, pero itong VisMin iniba namin. Mas pinataas namin 'yung level ng competition (kasi) meron kaming imports dito sa first conference," he explained.

"Ito 'yung mga players (imports) na naglaro sa NCAA, UAAP, at 'yung ibang collegiate leagues. Itinuturing ko na rin naman silang mga Pilipino kasi 'yung iba rito may asawa na ring Pinay," he added. "May mga anak na rin sila."

"Although siyempre naka-focus kami sa mga Visayas and Mindanao talent, pero why don't we give them extra income na maglaro para na rin sa pamilya nila."

Bautista said teams are keeping the identity of their respective imports close to their chest pending to the grand opening of the league a month from now.

Four teams have already committed to compete in the new season: Zamboanga City, Misamis Oriental, Bohol, and newcomer Ormoc.

"'Yung apat is on process pa, kasi meron pa silang inaayos na kaunti. Siguro by tomorrow (Wednesday) or two days from now, baka mag-decide na sila. Meron na lang kaunting inaayos sila," Bautista said.

The VisMin Cup official sees a six-team field as very ideal.

"Short, maikli pero double round robin siya. So guaranteed na 10 games each 'yung mga teams natin," said Bautista, a former coach at Jubilee Christian Academy and founder of Ballout Hoops Challenge.

While they want to accept more teams, Bautista admits that they have also learned their lesson from their inaugural season, where the fledgling league was rocked by game-fixing issues.

"For me, hindi naman tayo basta puwedeng kuha lang kuha ng teams. So para silang nag-aaply ng financing sa banko," said Bautista, who assured that there are background checks for those applying for franchises, as well as coaches, players, and team personnel.

"Dito, kailangang maghigpit. Hindi natin palalampasin 'yan. Hindi ko hahayaang mangyari ulit 'yung ganun," he guaranteed.

