Ormoc, one of the teams competing in the coming season of the VisMin Cup, is set to bring in former PBA player Gabby Espinas as 5 reinforcements who will shore up the homegrown-laden squad supported by OCCCI.

Mizpah Taala, team executive of Ormoc, confirmed the news to ABS-CBN News.

"Yes, kahapon (Friday) lang na-close ’yung deal," said Ms. Taala in a telephone interview. "This is the first time our players will be participating in the pro league. We were looking for a better platform to give our players the exposure they needed since they're mostly involved in basketball clinics, while our younger players are competing in the Palarong Pambansa and other regional meets.

"Playing in the VisMin Cup will be a great opportunity to showcase their talent."

Team captain John Carlo Sano said Ormoc is fielding in a squad mostly composed of homegrown players.

"The vision of our team is to maximize our homegrown talents," said Sano, who added that the squad composed mostly of their homegrown players has started training as early as 3 weeks ago.

"Ang required ng VisMin is to have at least 6 homegrown players. Pero kami binaligtad namin. Gusto namin mas maraming homegrown players and less lang yung reinforcements."

A 6-time PBA champion, the 6-foot-4 Espinas also created history playing in the NCAA, the oldest collegiate tournament in the country, where he became the first Rookie-MVP winner while playing along with Jayson Castro and Beau Belga as part of the Philippine Christian University Dolphins, who also won the title in the 2004 season.

Joining Espinas in reinforcing Ormoc is former PBA player Paul Sanga, and veteran forwards Pari Llagas and Mark Guillen, who both previously played for MPBL team Pampanga Lanterns.

Another reinforcement is Chibueze Ikeh, an import who previously saw action for the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP.

Ikeh will be the man in the middle for Ormoc, which will be handled by Manuel Mislang to be helped out by Jeff Gozon, conditioning coach of the University of the Visayas Lancers.

The VisMin Cup's new season starts on March 16 to be held in Zamboanga City, according to commissioner Chris Bautista.