Wild Rift: Fennel gives shout to late Domeng in entry to WRL-Asia

MANILA -- As they entered the inaugural Wild Rift League - Asia, Fennel Adversity used the opportunity to give a shout to their late teammate.

"Domeng, WE GOT IT," the team said in a Facebook page, as they looked back at their entry to WRL - Asia.

The team announced that Jungler Domino “Domeng” Magbanua passsed away at the age of 22 last November 6, without detailing his cause of death.

Fennel Adversity, along with Nigma Galaxy, will represent the Philippines in Wild Rift Asia, after emerging as finalists in the Philippine qualifiers held over the weekend.

Teams from China, Vietnam, Thailand, and other Asian countries will be participating in WRL, as the hit gaming title sought to centralize its esports operations in Asia.

Wild Rift earlier scrapped official tournaments in Latin America, Europe, and North America.

"We believe these changes will give the community time and runway to grow organically and establish what role high-level competition will play in their ecosystem. As the Wild Rift esports landscape evolves, we’ll be ready to move in lockstep.," Riot Games further explained.