MANILA -- It's been around two years since the mobile version of League of Legends: Wild Rift came out to much anticipation.

And just recently, it organized its own world championship, the League of Legends: Wild Rift Icons Global competition held in Singapore.

Developer Riot Games sees its esports ecosystem growing "gradually" as the game starts its thrust into the global multiple online battle arena (MoBA) market, citing the current competitive parity between China and the other teams.

"It's clear for us that more regions need more time to develop. It's a complex problem because it involves the ability to play professionally, and the ability to develop talent, and more clear path to pro. Giving more teams the opportunity to play internationally against other regions so they get exposed to the international stage," Leo Faria, Riot Games' director for esports, said in a press conference.

Wild Rift's inaugural global championship Icons saw 24 teams competing for the lion's share of the $2,000,000 (P100 million) prize pool -- one of the biggest for the MoBA esports scene.

Moving forward, Wild Rift wants to increase the "competitive parity" of other regions.

"I think we all know China is incredibly strong and the region to beat. They are really demonstrating extremely good performances this year so finding ways to have competition to be more interesting and promoting at the highest level so we have more competitive global tournaments and develop the ecosystem we have for next year's is the biggest challenge that we have," Faria said in a press conference Thursday in Singapore.

For the last two years, teams from China have been dominating the scene, which Faria attributes to the country's large player base and population.

Of the eight playoff teams, four are from China, two from Southeast Asia (including the Philippines), while Korea and Taiwan each have one representative.

In Southeast Asia, Faria admits that it has to face the "compound effect" of the popularity of other games, without mentioning the titles, amid the sub-region's rich mobile gaming market.

"When you play a game for a long time, there's a compound effect. That the more time you spend on a specific game, the more catch it gets... The more you spend on skins, the more friends that play the game. So giving a reason for players to move from Game A to Game B it's incredibly challenging," Faria told reporters on the sidelines of the press conference.

Asia accounts for over 1.1 billion mobile gaming users, according to a 2021 study by data provider Statista. A sizable number come from Southeast Asia, with Indonesia having the biggest share of over 52 million users.

Among the hit mobile games in the sub-region is Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, whose esports scene boasts of millions of viewers in its Southeast Asian tournaments, according to data provider Esports Charts.

With all these into play, Riot Games wants to provide more opportunities for players to compete in the game's developing regions.

"I think the answers is giving more opportunities for more players to play in tournaments in an organized settings. Wild Rift was very much developed to be played as a team so that's when you see you're really shining when you're playing with five other people... So giving more players the opportunity to play in organized settings, that's one of the answers," Faria said.

Riot also wants to bank on its entire esports ecosystem to make the game big in Southeast Asia.

Riot Games last year ventured into various entertainment projects such as the hit Netflix series "Arcane" and their music project K/DA.